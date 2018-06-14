Dubai Police changes visiting hours for inmates during Eid al-Fitr holiday

By
  • Wam
Published

The Correctional and Punitive Establishments Department of Dubai Police has modified the visiting hours for inmates during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The visiting hours to the Dubai Central Jail Building (1) have been changed as follows: 1st day of Eid: 08:00 to 09:30 (Men and Women) Building (2) - 1st day of Eid: 10:00 to 11:30 (Men and Women) 2nd day of Eid: 08:00 to 09:30 (Men and Women) Building (4): 10:00 to 11:30 (Men and Women) Meanwhile, the visiting hours to both, the Prison of Misdemeanours and Violations and the Women Jail have been changed as follows: 1st day of Eid: 08:00 to 9:30 (Men - UAE and Arab Nationals) 1st day of Eid: 10:00 to 11:30 (Women - UAE and Arab Nationals) 2nd day of Eid: 08:00 to 09:30 (Men - Other Nationalities) 2nd day of Eid: 10:00 to 11:30 (Women - Other Nationalities)

