Dubai Police, Chinese Public Security Department explore cooperation

By Wam

A Chinese Public Security Department delegation recently visited the Dubai Police General HQ to share experiences and compare operations between the two forces.

The delegation began their tour with a visit to the Dubai Police Command and Control Centre where they learned about practices implemented during emergencies and disasters. They were also briefed on the tasks assigned to the centre, and those of the officers and unit officials.

They further discussed how to track police vehicles and traffic patrols via satellite, and to monitor their surroundings through a video camera fixed to these cars, which is connected to the Command and Control Centre to analyse and examine what goes on instantly.

The Chinese delegation was headed by Zeng Xin, Vice-Governor of Hubei Province, Director-General of Hubei Provincial Public Security Department in China, and was received by Major-General Mohammed Saif Al Zafin, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for operations, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Criminal Investigation Department, and a number of officers.