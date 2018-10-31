Dubai Police conducts mock drill to rescue 300 UN workers

By Wam

As per the directions and follow-up of General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the Dubai Police, in collaboration with the United Nations Department for Safety and Security, UNDSS, recently carried out a mock drill on receiving 300 evacuated UN workers and their families in case of an emergency situation or unrest.

The drill was based on a special scenario in coordination between the Dubai Police and the UNDSS, after the latter's choice of Dubai as a safe assembly point for the evacuation of UN workers and their families from ten countries in the Middle East in the event of an emergency or any risk to their lives as a result of an attack.

The drill, which was carried at Dubai International Airport - Terminal 2 - was directed and supervised by Colonel Expert Ahmad Burqibah, Acting Director of Crisis and Disaster Management in the General Department of Operations in Dubai Police, after preparing and approving the proposed scenario to the mock drill.

The drill, which was carried out in the presence of Alexander Bridesy, the United Nations Security Advisor in the United Arab Emirates, with the participation of some United Nations employees and Dubai Police officers, as well as a number of employees and volunteers from strategic partners working at Dubai airports.

Speaking on behalf of Dubai’s Commander-in-chief, Major General Kamel Butti Al Suwaidi, Director of Dubai Police Operations, praised the high level of professionalism shown by the Dubai Police teams and the strategic partners at Dubai airports during the execution of the drill. He also praised the keenness of the participants to adhere to the plan and the speed of response with the communication and the rapid processing of logistics support for the staff evacuated.

Maj-Gen Al Suwaidi also stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General HQ to apply the best international practices and show the highest levels of professionalism and readiness in dealing with such incidents when necessary. He pointed out that such mock drills contribute to enhancing the ability to deal with incidents professionally and work on points of improvement.

Al Suwaidi appreciated the United Nations' choice of Dubai as the main assembly point for the evacuation of the organisation’s employees and their families of 11 countries working across the Middle East in case of an emergency, stressing Dubai Police's willingness to cooperate with the UN in providing logistical support and harnessing all possibilities to deal with similar cases in cooperation with all strategic partners at Dubai Airports.

On behalf of the UNDSS, Bridesy thanked the United Arab Emirates in particular Dubai, for its continued contribution to the organisation’s efforts in the field of security and safety, praising the efforts of the Dubai Police and its strategic partners at Dubai airports in executing the drill and its efficiency and professionalism.

The drill began with the receipt of a call from the United Nations at 09:00 that a plane would land at Dubai International Airport at 10:00 with all evacuated staff and their families, Col Burqibah stated. Once the report was received by Dubai Police’s operation room at the airport, the dedicated teams of the Dubai Police sprang into action and started providing logistical support with coordination from all partners at Dubai airports.

Professional rescue and medical teams including a helicopter from the Dubai Police Air-wing were dispatched to the site along with a trained psychologist to deal with cases that could arise. Two special corridors were provided by the Directorate-General of Residency and Foreigners' Affairs to facilitate the entry of evacuated staff and procedures for those who lost their identity papers.

According to the drill’s scenario, 100 people would be transferred to their country immediately after the one-hour transit, while 183 people would complete their entry procedures and be transported to hotels across the emirate. In addition, 15 persons with minor and moderate injuries would be transferred to hospitals or treated at the site, and two would be airlifted to a nearby hospital due to their serious injuries.

Colonel Burqibah pointed out that mock drill lasted for an hour, and was carried out professionally by all participating teams and partners.