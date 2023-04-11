Dubai Police Distribute 1,000 Iftar Meals to Workers on Zayed Humanitarian Day

By E247

Commemorating Zayed Humanitarian Day, Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Logistics Support, distributed 1,000 Iftar meals to workers in collaboration with partners as part of the "Your Iftar is on Us" initiative. The effort honours the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's contributions to the foundation of humanitarian work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Major General Ali Ahmed Ghanem, Director of the General Department of Logistics Support, stated that the UAE's annual observance of Zayed Humanitarian Day serves as a reminder of the noble and humanitarian values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. "These values continue to guide the UAE's ongoing commitment to charitable and humanitarian initiatives both domestically and internationally, contributing to the alleviation of suffering for people worldwide," he said.

Major General Ali Ghanem explained that the Iftar meal distribution initiative is a continuation of the spirit of giving and generosity established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The initiative featured distributing 1,000 Iftar meals to workers at a construction site in the Bur Dubai area,

"This commitment reflects Dubai Police's dedication to humanitarian, charitable, and voluntary work. ," he concluded..

