Dubai Police hails new Human Resource Law for Dubai Government

Dubai Police has hailed the new human resources law approved by the His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who said that human resources represent a key element of the development formula and it is important to create a conducive environment for attracting the best talent that can support the government’s objectives.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, expressed the force’s gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed for his continued drive to improve legislative frameworks that help establish the right conditions for creating a brighter future.

Al Marri hailed the law as it translates the message of fairness and equality among all of the Dubai Government’s employees, and further enhances government work.

The Commander-in-Chief affirmed that the citizens’ well-being has always been a top priority to the UAE's leadership in their constant determination to establish an integrated system of work, which is governed by laws and regulations ensuring the highest levels of happiness for all.