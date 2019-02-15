Dubai Police honour collaborators for helping rescue sinking yacht

By Wam

Under the directives of the Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed Bin Thani, Assistant to the Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs, the Port Police Station in Dubai has recently honoured employees of Sky and Sea Adventures for their efforts and dedication at work; as they had helped in securing a group of tourists who were almost close to drown after water penetrated their yacht.

The Acting Director of the Port Police Station, Colonel Saeed Salem Saeed, presented a certificate of thanks and appreciation to the crew of the Sky and Sea Adventures, stressing that the honour comes in the framework of motivating and encouraging all concerned bodies to provide high quality services to the community.

The incident occurred when a yacht stopped during a sightseeing tour to let a number of tourists practice swimming. Meanwhile, the yacht’s captain which is approximately 42-foot noticed that water was getting into the engine room and they yacht was bound to drown if the situation persisted. This prompted him to try and return the tourists back to safety before the yacht sank. He contacted Dubai Police Operations who rushed out to the yacht and rescued everyone onto police rescue boats.

During the rescue operation, a nearby boat of Sky and Sea Adventures contributed to rescuing efforts and secured some of the tourists by taking them onboard and delivering them to safety points on the port.