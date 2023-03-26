Dubai Police, Juma Al Majid Est. Join Forces to Provide Next-Generation Mobility Solutions

By E247

The Dubai Police has partnered with Juma Al Majid Est., the exclusive distributor of Hyundai cars in the UAE, to introduce innovative mobility solutions to the market and to employ expertise and resources from both parties, in order to strengthen the security work system with the latest security patrols linked to the best communication systems and artificial intelligence technology.



Major General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue in Dubai Police, emphasized that this collaboration aligns with the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and the attentive supervision of His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs. The partnership aims to fortify security and safety systems within security patrols by integrating advanced technological solutions that elevate the performance and efficiency of the operational capabilities of the security patrol system. This, in turn, contributes to achieving Dubai Police's strategic vision of enhancing security and safety.



Major General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman commended the fruitful collaboration and partnership between the two parties, delivering innovative and cutting-edge solutions that augment the Dubai Police security patrol fleet. This collaboration drives performance to new heights by incorporating state-of-the-art technologies and supportive features, empowering the force's members to actively contribute to the realization of Dubai Police's strategic objectives.



Suliman AlZaben, Director of Hyundai - UAE, said: “We are excited about this partnership with the Dubai Police. We aim to transcend our roles to position ourselves as providers of innovative mobility solutions. We are looking forward to working together with the Dubai Police to develop and deliver cutting-edge solutions to empower the automobile sector.”



“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to supporting the country’s mission and vision,” added AlZaben. “We look forward to sharing more details soon upon completion of these projects.”



Merging the proficiencies and assets of both parties, this strategic alliance endeavours to develop state-of-the-art automobiles that tackle critical aspects of connectivity and artificial intelligence. A principal objective of this collaboration is to bolster security and safety, an indispensable priority for the Dubai Police. By harnessing cutting-edge technologies and crafting sophisticated vehicles outfitted with avant-garde safety features and unparalleled connectivity options, the partnership aspires to deliver unprecedented levels of safety and security to the UAE’s residents and visitors alike.

This long-term partnership between Juma Al Majid Est. and the Dubai Police consolidates JAME’s commitment and dedication to introducing innovative mobility solutions to support government-related initiatives.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.