Dubai Police, Kyrgyzstan discuss cooperation in security field

By Wam

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahd, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Academic Affairs and Training at Dubai Police, recently received a delegation from the Ministry of Interior of the Kyrgyz Republic, headed by Colonel Jumangaziev Kanat Sajinovic, Head of the General Directorate of Bishkek City Police and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was held to discuss joint cooperation between the two sides and exchanging expertise and knowledge in the security and policing sectors.

Brigadier Dr. Ghaith Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, Dr. Mohammad Butti Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of Dubai Police Academy, and a number of officers of the Academy, were present during the meeting.

Bin Fahd said that the Dubai Police General Headquarters is looking forward to strengthening many partnerships in various security fields and achieving the common interests of the security institutions locally, regionally and globally. He pointed out that the visit represents an important opportunity for the Dubai Police Academy to share their vast experience in a number of academic and training fields. It is also an important addition to the extensive network of partners of Dubai Police Academy, he added.

Brigadier Al Suwaidi briefed the delegation on the most important educational and training programmes and activities carried out by the Academy, and the ambitious future plans in the field of developing the education and training system, as well as the services provided to the students and cadets.