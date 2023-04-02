Dubai Police provide over Dhs11 million in financial and in-kind support to inmates

By E247

The Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police, Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Jalfar, announced that the Humanitarian Care Department provided Dhs11,129,440 in financial and in-kind assistance to inmates last year.

Brigadier Jalfar stressed that Dubai Police were keen on supporting inmates and providing them with all their basic needs in line with international regulations and standards. He reiterated Dubai Police’s belief in the principle of second chances and that the goal was not to punish inmates but rather to guide them towards rehabilitation and equip them with the necessary skills and training to reintegrate into society after serving their sentence.

Jalfar praised the efforts of charitable institutions and humanitarian initiatives by individuals who seek out and support cases in need. This reflects the solidarity of the UAE community in promoting the values of tolerance, generosity, and compassion, and the concerted efforts between government and private institutions in nation-building and service.

Meanwhile, Captain Habib Al Zarouni, the head of the Humanitarian Care Department, explained that donations exceeding Dhs11 million were disbursed to inmates in various forms throughout the year. Charitable organisations and groups were instrumental in providing aid to inmates and their families, especially those who are financially challenged, to alleviate their suffering.

Al Zarouni highlighted that these donations helped improve the living conditions of inmates in prisons, as well as assist their families. They resolved internal and external issues faced by inmates, including payment of rent for those who were unable to pay, covering the educational expenses of their children, in addition to providing basic necessities such as medical equipment, monthly stipends for those in need, and medical assistance such as wheelchairs, prescription glasses, and childbirth expenses for female inmates, including issuing birth certificates for their children. Other humanitarian assistance provided includes clothing, holiday clothing, personal hygiene items, and other necessary items.

In another development, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, received a PhD thesis in Public Law from Major Expert Dr. Mohammed Issa Al Adhab, Director of Dubai Mounted Police Station. The thesis, titled "The Right of Competition Among Air Freight Companies," was completed at Ajman University.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri congratulated Major General Dr. Mohammed Al Adhab on obtaining his doctorate degree in Public Law, praising his efforts and determination to achieve higher academic degrees. He further emphasised that Dubai Police would spare no effort to support their human resources through a qualification policy based on scientific methodologies, in line with the strategic plan of Dubai Police General Command.

