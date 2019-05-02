Dubai Police ready Ramadan Cannons

By Staff

Every day during the holy month of Ramadan, a single shot will be fired at the time of iftar and two shots will be fired to mark the start of the holy month and the commencement of Eid.

Major Abdullah Tarish, of the General Department of Organisations Security and Protective Emergency, said that Dubai Police have been making the final arrangements and remain on standby to fire the cannons that will announce the sighting of the new crescent moon and the beginning of Ramadan, as is tradition since the early 1960s.

Major Tarish said that the department is equipped six cannons, including four core and two reserves, which are to be used in the event one of the cannons malfunctions.

The British-made 25 PDR MK1L Conons piece artillery has a sound range of 170 decibels, which, bin Mussbeh explained, reached most residential communities in the past, but due to urban development, the range has considerably decreased.

A group of officers has been assigned to ensure the cannons are shuttled to the chosen spots at Burj Khalifa, Eid prayer grounds in Mankhool and Al Baraha, Madinat Jumeirah and at the Dubai City Walk.

Major Tarish explained the cannon has become an important tradition of the holy month among the emirate's tourists, with tour companies adding them on their tourist routes during Ramadan.