Dubai Police reunite Filipina inmate with parents after 14 years

By Wam

A Filipina inmate in a Dubai prison got a pleasant surprise as she was able to meet her parents after 14 years, thanks to the humanitarian gesture of the Dubai Police.

The 33-year-old inmate has spent 14 years in Dubai Women Prison under the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions (PCI) in a drug-related case.

Under the 'Let's Tolerate' programme, the Dubai Police invited the inmate's parents to the prison. They were received and greeted by Brigadier Ali Mohammed Al Shamali, Director-General of punitive and correctional institutions, in the presence of Brig. Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, Deputy Director of the DPCI and Col. Jamila Khalifa Al Zaabi, Director of Dubai Women's Prison.

Brig. Al Shamali said Dubai Police, under the directives of Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, are always keen to launch various humanitarian initiatives that reflect the values of tolerance and coexistence in society. The 'Let's Tolerate' programme aims to instill happiness in the hearts of inmates, officers and civilians, he said.

Col. Al Zaabi said that this was the second family reunion facilitated by the (PCI) under the same programme during the Year of Tolerance. She explained that the first such surprise reunion was between a local inmate, who had been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, and her mother after more than 3 years of being apart.

The PCI will continue working to fulfil the dreams of inmates within 'Let's Tolerate' programme and extend similar help to four inmates during the Year of Tolerance, Col. Al Zaabi said.

She said the Filipina inmate managed to fully recover from drugs addiction with the assistance of a psychological support team in the prison. She has also chosen to convert to Islam and became financially independent with her newly acquired skill as a craftswoman.

The inmate expressed her sincere thanks to the Dubai Police for helping and supporting her to become a better person. She said her life became better after receiving training in handicraft skills and some foreign languages, including Arabic, Russian and Nigerian.

The inmate's parents also thanked the Dubai Police for facilitating a happy meeting with their daughter after 14 years. They also appreciated the officials for their positive influence on their daughter’s life and behaviour.