Dubai Police roll-out ‘SPS-Express’

In their endeavour to ensure highest levels of safety and security to all members of society, the Dubai Police have recently been testing a new technology called the ‘SPS-Express’.

Brigadier Ali Ghanim, Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, said the new technology that features an emergency phone tower developed by Dahua Technology, reflects Dubai Police’s keenness on seeking all technological innovations, end-to-end security solutions, systems, and services to improve police work thus spreading the sense of feeling safe and security among all residents.

Brigadier Ali Ghanim said once approved, the’SPS-Express’ will be installed across the emirate at airports, parks, souqs, and key locations to help the public connect with Dubai Police officers in case of emergencies.

The new technology in trail features HD CMOS camera, night vision, video & audio talk, remote monitor and broadcast, alarm integration, excellent vandal proof IP65 and IK10. It also features various connection modes including 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.