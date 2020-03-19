Dubai Police suspends in-person Services at Four Police Stations

By Dubai Media Office

In their endeavour to reduce the number of customers visiting police stations across the emirate, the Dubai Police have announced the suspension of in-person services at four major police stations.

Starting from Friday 20 March 2020, in-person services will no longer be available at Bur Dubai, Al Raffaa, Naif, and Al Rashidiya police stations. However, members of the public can still avail the force’s smart services and solutions via the smart corners available at these police stations.

Meanwhile the Al Qusais, Ports, Al Barsha, and Jebel Ali police stations will continue to provide in person services until the end of Expo 2020.

According to Maj-Gen Al Obaidly the decision further fulfils the force’s strategy of reducing customers visiting police stations to zero.

“Members of the public can perform transactions easily through the force’s smart channels including Dubai Police smart app, official website, and the Smart Police Stations (SPS) located across the emirate,” Maj-Gen Al Obaidly added.

