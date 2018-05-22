Dubai Police targets motorcycle delivery riders in road safety campaign

As part of efforts to reduce the number accident deaths to zero by 2021, Dubai Police have organised an awareness lecture targeting motorcycle delivery riders of companies and restaurants.

The General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police organised the lecture, in cooperation with ZAJEL (a UAE courier company) which aimed to increase drivers awareness on traffic safety laws to help protect their lives and the lives of others on the road.

Hosted by ZAJEL in its Dubai Head Office, 110 courier bike drivers attended the lecture which was part of Dubai Police's 'Sudden Deviation' campaign to reduce traffic accidents.

Corporal Omar Musallam Othman, Dubai Traffic Police said that the lecture is part of a nationwide campaign that will raise awareness among motorists, motorcyclists and all road users on the danger of sudden deviation - a major cause of traffic accidents.

He explained that not paying attention, tyre explosion, lack of clear knowledge of the road, over-speeding or using mobile phones while driving are possible reasons for sudden deviation.

Commenting on the lecture, Khawla Kabanji, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZAJEL, said, "This is a special occasion for us to bring awareness to our bike couriers, who reach clients across the UAE."

Kabanji added that the company plans other similar initiatives with Dubai Police as a joint effort to improve the security and safety of the community.

The drivers were also provided with multilingual leaflets (Arabic, English and Urdu) containing information on how to avoid sudden deviation and ensure safe overtaking.