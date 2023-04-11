Dubai Police Urge Compliance with Traffic Rules Near Mosques During Ramadan

By E247

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, has called on vehicle users to adhere to traffic laws and regulations and avoid random parking in front of mosques during Taraweeh and Qiyam Al-Layl prayers in the last ten days of Ramadan.

Al Mazrouei highlighted the unfortunate phenomena of road closures in front of mosques due to worshippers' vehicles, which is detrimental to the interests of those using the roads, especially if the mosques are located in residential areas or close to main roads.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that traffic patrols have been directed to increase their presence during prayer times in Ramadan around prayer grounds and mosques and to intensify enforcement measures against drivers who commit various violations. He further explained that some worshippers double park and block entire lanes, park in the middle of exits without consideration for other road users, or park on sidewalks.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei confirmed the department's commitment to providing all possible means of comfort for road users during Ramadan through organising traffic flow, alleviating traffic congestion, managing mosques' parking lots, facilitating the entry and exit of worshippers' vehicles, and assisting the public in reaching and leaving the mosques. He also urged cooperation with the police to benefit the community, stressing the importance of building bridges of collaboration with the public and encouraging them to report improper traffic practices through the "We Are All Police" service by calling 901 or via the Dubai Police smart app.

