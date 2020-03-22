Dubai Police urges customers to use App or Website to complete transactions

By WAM

As part of the precautionary measures to maintaining public health and safety, the General Department of Traffic in Dubai has urged all its customers to complete transactions via available smart channels.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of The General Department of Traffic in Dubai, said customers could avail to the Department’s services (including traffic fines payment and inquiry) through the Dubai Police smart app, Dubai Police official website, Max Box Kiosks, or by calling 901.

Alternatively, customers can visit the smart police stations, SPS, available across the emirate to complete their transaction swiftly and with no human intervention.

Brig. Al Mazroui confirmed that the Department has already suspended in-person services at its customer happiness centres as part of the country’s efforts in ensuring the safety of its citizens and residents.

