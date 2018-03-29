Dubai Press Club announces agenda for 17th edition of Arab Media Forum

Dubai Press Club (DPC) today announced the agenda for the 17th edition of the Arab Media Forum (AMF), which will be held under the patronage of Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, from 3-4 April 2018.

Held under the theme ‘Impactful Media Trends’, the 2018 edition of AMF is set to bring together more than 2,500 prominent regional and international media figures and thoughts leaders. Apart from high-profile local speakers, the two-day event features 50 speakers representing 20 countries from across the Arab region and the world.

Prominent media personalities, writers and thought leaders will share their views on diverse issues with the aim of forging a new vision for the media that supports the aspirations of the region’s people.

The 17th edition of the AMF will examine the impact of regional political developments on media, especially with regard to professional media values like objectivity and impartiality. The Forum will discuss key changes in the form and content of Arab media brought by technological developments. This year’s AMF will also discuss trends related to audiences in the digital era including the impact of artificial intelligence on the press and ways of engaging audiences in a digital world.

The keynote speaker at this year’s AMF will be the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, who will present his insights on the major issues affecting the region, their impact on the media and the role played by media themselves in the changes sweeping across the region.

President of Dubai Press Club (DPC) and Chairperson of the AMF Organising Committee Mona Ghanem Al Marri said the AMF will take a close look at the impact of recent developments in the Arab region on the media and explore ways of instilling strong professional and ethical values in the industry. "The rapid and complex transformations taking place in the region have brought many challenges, which the media is not immune to. The annual forum is the ideal platform to analyse the current situation of the media industry and address its current weaknesses, given its historic role as a partner in the development of societies," Al Marri said.

She also said that the fast pace of technological development is transforming media practices. With the onset of the technological revolution, leaders of Arab media organisations have a responsibility to develop new initiatives that will enable media to be in tune with new developments and maintain the highest level of professionalism and competitiveness. At a time when some media outlets have resorted to fake news and fabricated stories to serve their own agendas, it is important to reinforce professional values. This, she said, will help the media regain its reputation and credibility.

Al Marri also said that the key topics that will be discussed at this year’s AMF were carefully selected to promote a productive discussion. She praised the quality of speakers, who will help analyse the stark realities of the region’s media and generate new ideas to shape its future.

Panel discussions at this year’s Forum will cover topics such as ‘Jerusalem At the Heart of Media’, ‘Emirati Media Trends’, and ‘Changing Media Landscape’.

The Forum will feature a series of ‘20 Minute Sessions’, in which prominent media personalities will discuss vital media industry issues. Topics covered in this series include ‘Artificial Intelligence and the Future of the Press’ and ‘Facebook: Changing the Media Landscape’, among others.