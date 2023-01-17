Dubai Press Club receives delegation of the ...

By Emirates247

The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today welcomed participants of Kafa’a, the media training programme, in collaboration with the Emirates News Agency (WAM). The visiting delegation learnt about the DPC’s mission, programmes and initiatives that aim to serve local, regional and international media.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club, highlighted the strong partnership between DPC and WAM while welcoming the participants. She praised the Kafa’a programme, launched in November 2022 to develop the skills of young Emiratis and prepare them for work in various media fields. She said the programme’s objectives align with the DPC’s vision of empowering local media professionals and promoting their contributions.

Abdullah Abdul Kareem, Acting Executive Director for News Content at WAM, highlighted Dubai Press Club’s exceptional efforts to raise media excellence both locally, regionally and internationally through its various initiatives and activities. He added that the Kafa’a programme is part of a series of unique training initiatives launched to equip Emiratis with specialised skills and knowledge in various fields including news writing and reporting, photography, videography, news editing, press reports, production, content creation, digital media, social media platforms, photo and video editing and television broadcasting.

The delegation learned about the DPC’s achievements over the last 20 years and its key events and activities, including the Emirati Media Forum, Dubai PodFest, Arab Social Media Influencers Summit, and Arab Media Forum, the largest regional media gathering which celebrated its 20th-anniversary last year. They also learnt about the various training programmes that DPC organises in collaboration with prominent international media establishments.

The four-month Kafa’a programme offers Emirati graduates internships and workshops to help refine their skills and abilities in the different media fields in both Arabic and English. The programme’s participants appreciated the DPC’s efforts to reinforce Dubai’s status as a regional media hub.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.