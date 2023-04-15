Dubai Press Club’s Ramadan Majlis discusses new trends in Arab drama production

By E247

The Dubai Press Club (DPC) hosted a session to discuss new trends in Arab drama production and key challenges facing the industry. Titled ‘Arab Drama Production & Future Challenges’, the session was held as part of DPC’s Ramadan Majlis programme.

The event was attended by producers, industry experts and several prominent TV figures and celebrities from across the region.

During the session, held at DPC, speakers discussed the latest developments in the region’s content production industry. Participants also identified opportunities that would further support the growth of the industry.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of DPC, said that the Ramadan Majlis programme is organised annually by the Dubai Press Club to examine local and international issues that are of interest to the Arab world. “The Majlis seeks to foster a dialogue between industry players on key challenges and issues facing various media sectors,” she said, adding that the topic chosen for the session was aimed at examining drama production in the Arab world and its ability to entertain and positively influence societies at the same time.

Buhumaid thanked the participants in the Ramadan Majlis session for having contributed to a rich discussion.

