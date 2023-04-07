Dubai Press Club’s Ramadan Majlis discusses role of social media influencers towards their communities

By E247

Content creators on social media will have to present their content creatively and ensure it maintains good quality in order to stay relevant among their audiences, speakers said during a session hosted by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) as part of its ‘Arab Social Media Influencers Ramadan Majlis’.

The event featured the participation of more than 50 Arab social media influences and content creators based in the UAE, who discussed the role of influencers with a huge social media following and their responsibilities towards their communities. The session was held at the Dubai Press Club, located in One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Director of Dubai Press Club, said: “Dubai Press Club is keen to organise sessions to facilitate constructive dialogue among various media professionals on the latest trends impacting the media landscape. Such discussions are crucial to support the development of regional media and ensure its ability to present high quality content that meets the aspirations of people. The session sought to examine how social media platforms can be utilised to better serve communities and positively influence them.”

Speakers at the session discussed the topic of ‘viral social media trends’ and their impact on youth, as well as the credibility and accuracy of information being posted by content creators on various platforms.

Some of the participating influencers said that joining the latest “trend” on social media may attract huge numbers of followers, but it does not necessarily ensure continuity for the user. They agreed that not all content creators are able to influence their audience, and that only innovative and high quality content can guarantee continuity on the platform.

The ‘Arab Social Media Influencers Majlis’ also discussed how content creators can bring original and meaningful content to social media platforms that drives development among societies.

The Dubai Press Club's calendar of events is packed with insightful discussions and workshops centered around crucial media-related topics, spanning the local, Arab, and global sphere. The sessions seek to examine key developments within the media landscape and further enhance excellence across the industry spectrum, including print, visual and digital.

