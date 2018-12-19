Dubai ranks first globally in ‘Scientific and Technical Employment’

By Wam

Dubai stands first in the world in "Scientific and Technical Employment," as well as in the "Number of Internet Users" and "Tablet Possession" according to the Dubai Digital Competitiveness Report 2018 issued by the International Competitiveness Centre of the Switzerland-based Institute of Management Development, IMD, in co-operation with the Dubai Competitiveness Office, DCO, of the Department of Economic Development, DED, and the Smart Dubai Office.

The report, which is the first of its kind in the region, also ranks Dubai among the top 10 across various other competitiveness indicators, including "Cyber Security," "Net Flow of International Students," "Management of Cities," "International Experience," "Public-Private Partnerships" in technology, and the presence of "Highly Skilled Foreign Personnel."

The IMD ranking provides a measure of the capacity of an economy to harness digital technologies leading to a transformation in government practices, business models, and the society in general The report was announced today in Dubai in the presence of Sami Al Qamzi, Director-General of DED; Dr Aisha Bin Butti Bin Bishr, Director-General of Smart Dubai Office; Abdul Aziz Al Jazairi, Deputy CEO for Projects, Dubai Future Foundation; Hani Al Hamli, Director of DCO; Sheikha Mona Abdullah Al Mualla, Deputy Director of DCO; Younis Al Nasser, Assistant General Manager of Smart Dubai Office, and representatives of government and universities in the UAE.

The report compares Dubai’s economy with 63 others across the world based on three main axes – knowledge, technology and future readiness - and three main indicators under each of them. Classified according to 50 sub-indices, the ranking providing a reference framework for public and private decision-makers in Dubai to design appropriate strategies and policies that promote sustainable economic growth and consolidate the emirate's position on the global competitiveness map.

Commenting on the report, Sami Al Qamzi said it reaffirms Dubai’s pioneering role in developing the digital economy and innovative societies, and added that DED and its agencies along with the business community are continuously striving to achieve the digital transformation of Dubai through adopting technology innovations such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Internet of Things, IoT, and Industry 4.0 in line with the strategy of Dubai and the UAE.

"Enhancing Dubai's digital competitiveness requires synergy between the various government entities and their work as well as solid partnerships between the public and private sectors, in addition to constant improvement in quality and productivity," Al Qamzi said.

"Through committees and task forces participating in the Dubai Future Accelerators, Dubai 10x and other initiatives we are creating such synergy and partnerships to harness smart technologies in the service of the public," he added.

Dr Aisha Bin Butti Bin Bishr said Dubai is taking giant strides towards becoming the smartest city in the world and a factory for the best future global initiatives in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

"Notwithstanding the great achievements made by Dubai in the field of e-government, we seek to keep abreast of the latest developments in the digital transformation that enhances efficiency and productivity, thus making our people the happiest in the world," added Bin Bishr.

Hani Al Hamli added that the report compares Dubai's performance with advanced and emerging economies while also highlighting the main features of the emirate's economy and identifying strengths and areas that need to be developed for optimising value and ensuring sustainable growth.