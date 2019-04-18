Dubai receives Platinum Rating in LEED for Cities

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that Dubai's rapid growth in various vital sectors has been guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed’s directives to incorporate sustainable development strategies in plans for the future have led to great progress in the clean energy sector, he said. Sheikh Hamdan expressed happiness that Dubai has received the Platinum Rating in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for Cities certification awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). This makes Dubai the first city in the Arab world and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to receive this prestigious certification.

Sheikh Hamdan further said that Dubai aims to consolidate its position as a global hub for sustainable development. The city is undertaking a range of sustainable projects including the world's biggest concentrated solar power project and the world’s tallest solar tower, he added.

The announcement was made by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in the presence of Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Dawood Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, Ahmed Buti Al Mehairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of the US Green Building Council, and Brigadier Abdulla Hussain Ali Khan, Director General of the Department of Services and Supplies at Dubai Police.

Al Tayer said that this new achievement comes in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, and contributes to achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to build a green economy in the UAE under the theme ‘A Green Economy for Sustainable Development’; and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to make Dubai a global centre for clean energy and green economy; and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

"The Platinum Rating is the highest rating for a city's sustainability performance benchmark. Qualifying cities are measured, within a comprehensive framework, according to 14 metrics relating to the energy and water sector, waste treatment, transportation, human experience, education, prosperity, equality, health, and safety. This award is a tribute to the efforts and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the diligent and cohesive efforts of governmental entities and authorities in the Emirate.

"On this occasion, I would like to thank the USGBC, our strategic partners: the Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Statistics Center, and all concerned stakeholders for their cooperation with us and their relentless efforts in establishing global leadership models that consolidate sustainability as an institutional and community culture. Dubai has received numerous awards and honours for sustainability practices, and the Emirate is based on a strong infrastructure and services aimed at improving the quality of life for all citizens, residents, and visitors. This is in line with Dubai’s keenness to maintain the security and safety of the community, which ultimately benefits our beloved country," said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer stressed that in line with the directives of our wise leadership, Dubai is proceeding in accordance with a clear vision and objectives aimed at consolidating the concept of sustainability to reach the highest levels of global competitiveness in the field of energy, water, and air quality through pilot projects in renewable and clean energy, and by relying on the latest developed and innovative technologies and solutions. Dubai has also developed and managed integrated and sustainable systems in the areas of health and transportation on a global level, currently adopting the latest technologies and innovations in this field. Dubai adopts the best policing applications through leading initiatives and projects based on scientific strategies and plans that anticipate future challenges in security work; thus, achieving the objectives of the National Agenda for UAE Vision 2021 that strengthens the UAE’s position as an oasis of safety and security.

"Dubai's performance for 2017 was evaluated and documented, taking into account the Emirate’s different sectors, which account for more than 90% of its total population. I hope that this rating will be an incentive to promote sustainable development in Dubai, our beloved country, and the region as a whole. I expect that this new achievement will contribute to strengthening our close and fruitful cooperation with the USGBC to instil and consolidate the concepts of sustainability, and exchange experiences and best practices adopted by international institutions and companies in this field, with the aim of making it a daily work practice that contributes to the advancement of economic, social, and environmental development locally and globally," concluded Al Tayer.

"This recognition by the USGBC reaffirms the tireless efforts to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. It will position Dubai as a key driver of the global sustainability agenda," said Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of Executive Council of Dubai.

"This certification reinforces Dubai’s strategic vision for a better future, and is a testament to the dynamic cooperation between all entities in working to achieve it and earn the city this accolade, in line with the balance that Dubai aims to perfect between economic growth and sustainability. This milestone serves as further proof that Dubai is on the right track to becoming a smart, sustainable city and to securing a green, safe, and happy living environment for our generation and future generations to come," added Al Basti.

Al Basti also praised the organisations that participated in this, for their accomplishments and for contributing towards reaffirming Dubai’s position as a model for instilling sustainability in society. These included DEWA; Supreme Council of Energy; RTA; Dubai Police; Dubai Statistics Center; and DHA.

Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of Dubai Health Authority said that by achieving a platinum rating in LEED for Cities, Dubai has become the first Arab city in the GCC and MENA region to receive this prestigious award.

"Achieving this rating reaffirms Dubai’s success in establishing its global position as one of the most creative and best-performing cities in terms of sustainable development, over many other developed cities. This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and also a reflection of the support received by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. It also highlights the efforts of DEWA and its success in implementing the best environmental and energy sustainability standards and I congratulate them on this achievement," said Al Qutami.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA was delighted with Dubai obtaining the Platinum Rating in Sustainable Cities from LEED."This certification is a culmination of the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make environmental sustainability a key element in the development of projects. It also stems from the commitment that future generations are entitled to inherit a clean and healthy environment. Achieving such an accolade is also a manifestation of the theme "A Green Economy for Sustainable Development", the UAE Vision 2021 and the Dubai Government Carbon Abatement Strategy aimed at making Dubai an example to follow in the efficient consumption of energy and the reduction of carbon emissions," explained Al Tayer.

RTA is supportive of Dubai Government’s efforts aimed at striking a balance between roads and mass transit systems and making them the ideal choice for people mobility in the Emirate, given their positive impact on curbing carbon emissions of private vehicles. RTA also embraces the principles of reducing energy consumption and adopting green economy concepts in all projects undertaken and services delivered.

"Dubai Police offers its sincerest congratulations to our wise leadership for Dubai's achievement of the Platinum Rating in the LEED for Cities certification. We are proud that the Emirate is the first city in the Arab world and the MENA region to receive this prestigious certification. We also appreciate the great efforts made by DEWA to achieve this global success, transforming Dubai into a world centre for clean energy and green economy, and accomplishing the global directives represented by the UN SDGs 2030," said Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Al Marri affirmed Dubai Police’s keenness to strengthen partnerships with all government and private sectors to improve the mechanisms for achieving the strategic objectives of the government and country by employing science, knowledge, and the latest smart technologies, contributing to the preservation and protection of the environment, while supporting DEWA’s efforts and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. This is being done by implementing green initiatives, such as the Zero Carbon Police Force, which won the UN Climate Solutions Awards, and by using environmentally friendly patrols in policing tasks as a global best practice, while keeping abreast of the latest carbon reduction approaches. Al Marri stressed that Dubai has became one of the most sustainable cities in the world by applying the best global standards and modern systems to achieve sustainability across various fields.

"This is a unique achievement that underscores Dubai's pioneering position in the world in different areas, in particular, in the area of sustainability and the environment. It is the fruit of the commitment of all organisations to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to promote its competitiveness in various sectors. This achievement is also a true embodiment of His Highness's vision to make Dubai a role model for success, excellence and leadership," said Dawood Al Hajiri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

"In achieving this, Dubai Municipality and all its strategic partners adopted the principles of sustainability and the environment as fundamental concepts in their various projects, services and initiatives, in order to enhance the quality of life in the community and provide customers with the best services to protect the future of coming generations. All parties are keen to develop and employ innovative ideas that contribute to the overall development witnessed by Dubai and the UAE; to benefit from successful experiences and advanced international expertise; and formulate effective strategies to achieve such extraordinary objectives," added Al Hajri.

"This great achievement emphasises Dubai's success in establishing the foundations of sustainability and underscores the Emirate's commitment and great efforts to ensure sustainability. It also demonstrates that we are on track to promote the sustainable development of the Emirate. This is achieved thanks to the concerted efforts of The Executive Council of Dubai, DEWA, RTA, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, the Dubai Statistics Centre, and other organisations," said Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

"This global achievement has added to UAE’s global track record in general and, Dubai’s in particular, which is known for being a pioneer and role model in various sectors. It also confirms the futuristic vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that supports global development," said Arif Al Mehairi, Executive Director of Dubai Statistics Center.

Al Mehairi added, "DEWA continues to reaffirm that it is a model and world leader in energy production and sustainability. This achievement also reflects the level of integration and harmony between our government organisations under the umbrella of the Dubai Plan 2021 to fulfil its goals. I also applaud DEWA’s great efforts to innovate in the field of renewable energy, as it has become the backbone of the future and the basis for sustainable development. Therefore, these efforts and achievements not only serve our country but also have a positive effect on the environment and future generations," concluded Al Mehairi.

"It is clear that through the UAE’s commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the UAE Vision 2021, the Green Agenda 2030 and promotion of green construction and sustainable design initiative, the country is going above and beyond its responsibilities to tackle climate risk and focus on environmentally-friendly economic development. As one of the fastest growing metropolises in the world, Dubai itself has become a model for how a city can transform itself into one of the most sustainable and livable cities in the world," said Ramanujam.