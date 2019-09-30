Dubai Ruler issues decree on Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decree No. 32 of 2019 on the Board of Trustees of Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre, EMAC.

The Decree stipulates Majid Obaid bin Bashir Al Muhairi as the Chairman of the Board and Richard Briggs as the Vice Chairman. Members of the Board also include Dr. Mohammed Saeed AI-Kindi, Saadi Abdul Rahim Al Rais, Ahmed Essa Al Falahi, Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Mohammed Yusuf Al Muallem, Saeed Abdul Kareem Al Malik, Abdulkareem Mubarak Al Masabi, Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Sabri, Jitendra Misra, Esam Abdullateef Balla and Rania Tadros.