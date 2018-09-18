Dubai Ruler meets with young Arab media leaders

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that Arab youth are the cornerstone to building and advancing societies via their innovative potential and creative energies across various sectors, creating a brighter future for communities in the region.

His Highness' remarks came during a meeting with various Young Arab Media Leaders, as part of the second edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders programme launched in Dubai on Sunday.

In the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that the media is a significant driver towards attaining progress in the development of societies. "It is a catalyst for knowledge and information exchange, and a contributing force in solving challenges. Therefore, it is of vital importance to form a new generation of innovative leaders in the media sector, that have the necessary abilities and skills to handle the ever-changing media landscape."

Addressing the Young Arab Media Leaders, His Highness said, "You are the region's future leaders, and have a great responsibility in advancing the development of the Arab world's media sector."

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed by the participants on the Young Arab Media Leaders programme objectives. Organised by the Arab Youth Centre, AYC, and taking place over the course of two weeks, the programme attracts young media talents and influencers to improve their knowledge of the sector and sharpen their skills, which, in turn, helps establish an integrated and positive media system that ensures the continuous development of the industry in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, also attended the meeting.