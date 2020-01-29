Dubai's Burj Al Arab crowned best hotel in world for second year in row

By WAM

Burj Al Arab has been recognised as the ‘Best Hotel in the World’ as well as the ‘Best Hotel in the Middle East’ at the prestigious ‘Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards’, ULTRAs, for the second year in a row.

Jumeirah Group, a global hotel company and a member of Dubai Holding, has announced that its iconic flagship hotel won the accolade in a press statement today.

The awards were received on January 27th, at the annual gala dinner for the ULTRAs, which took place at Emerald Palace Kempinski Hotel, Dubai and brought together leaders in the travel and luxury industry both regionally and internally.

Commenting on the achievement, Jose Silva, the CEO of Jumeirah Group, said, "It is incredible to see the international reputation that Burj Al Arab has gained over the years, making it one of the most recognised and Instagrammed hotels in the world.

"Burj Al Arab is a testament to Dubai’s ability to innovate, surpass expectations and push boundaries. We are honoured to be a part of the Burj Al Arab’s story, and to have witnessed the hotel’s continued ability to encompass unmatched design, unparalleled service and facilities and globally recognised gastronomic experiences for our guests."

The concept for the award-winning property came to fruition when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, commissioned a building that would help to ‘inspire the nation’ and put Dubai on the world map. The iconic sail-shaped hotel pays homage to the Emirate’s culture laden past and as well as a nod to its vibrant future with its innovative design.

The Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards are determined through a combined participation from the readers in the UK and Middle East editions of Ultratravel; users of The Telegraph Travel, and Black Card holders of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme operated by the Global Hotel Alliance.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.