Dubai's Deputy Ruler meets Lord Mayor of City of London

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, today received Peter Estlin Lord Mayor of the City of London.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum welcomed Estlin and talked with him about the global financial situation and the experts expectations on the economic and financial situation around the world in the current and coming years.

The two sides explored means of enhancing cooperation and exchanging of expertise between DIFC and the financial district in London, especially in the field of financial innovation technology and other sectors that serves their common interest.

Sheikh Maktoum welcomed the opening of new cooperation bridges for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, which will contribute to the development of the global economy and the financial prosperity of regional and international financial movements and institutions.

The meeting was attended by a number of DIFC's officials and the accompanying delegation.