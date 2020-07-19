Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in 'The Washington Post'

By WAM

Hamdan Sports Complex, one of Dubai’s top sporting landmarks, has been featured in "The Washington Post" in an article that talks about the reopening of sports and other sectors in 16 cities across the world following COVID-19 lockdown.

The photograph of Hamdan Sports Complex welcoming swimmers back for training was used in the article headlined, "What’s reopened and what’s still restricted in 16 cities around the world". Dubai featured alongside Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, London, Madrid, Mexico City, Moscow, Nairobi, New Delhi, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Seoul, Tokyo and Toronto.

The Washington Post last month featured a photograph from Dubai Watersports Summer Week, of a participant performing acrobatic stunts on his Hydrofly with the iconic Burj Khalifa glistening in the background, as one its photos of the week.

The Hamdan Sports Complex is one of the biggest multi-purpose facilities in the world, built on a sprawling 24-hectare plot. It boasts two 50-metre Olympic standard swimming pool as well as an Olympic standard diving pool, which has hosted top FINA events, including the 2010 FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m).

Boasting a seating capacity of 15,000, the Hamdan Sports Complex has also hosted top international badminton, basketball, karate, tennis, volleyball and water polo events, including the 2014 FIBA Under-17 World Championship and the 2015 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U23 World Championship.

The venue has also hosted many high profile concerts, international conventions and exhibitions.

