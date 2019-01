By Wam

More than two million passengers used Dubai’s public transport system on the eve of New Year, a 10 per cent increase over last year's total ridership, according to the Roads and Transport Authority.

Dubai's metro through its Red and Green lines carried 867,000 passengers and Dubai tram carried 33,253 riders. Public buses riders were 428,549 and 659,134 taxi riders, while different marine transport modes carried 61,449 people.