Dubai’s public transportation system is a model of global sustainability: RTA

By Wam

Nasser Hamad Khalifa Abu Shehab, Executive Director of the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector of the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, in Dubai, stressed that the authority has many achievements including environment protection and traffic safety.

The smart, innovative and sustainable initiatives have made Dubai an international destination for sustainable transportation, he added.

Shehab noted that the RTA has implemented the directives of the wise leadership to provide efficient public transportation services, in line with Dubai’s growth and development and its goal of becoming the smartest city in the world.

He also pointed out that the emirate’s public transportation system is a model to follow of global sustainability, which is reflected in the growing number of public transport users, an increase in traffic safety rates, and a decrease in the negative environmental effects of the RTA’s network.

The RTA has launched many special initiatives, such as the "Sustainable Transport Award, the hybrid taxi and Tram Dubai, with the aim of improving the emirate’s public transportation system, protecting the environment, and enriching the experience of local public transportation users," Shehab added.

He also noted that the award, which has been organised by the RTA for 11 years, confirms its support for the various initiatives and programmes launched by government authorities and private sector companies.

In an exclusive interview Shehab told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that sustainable transport is based on three key pillars, which are the environment, collective transportation and safety.

He further added that the award, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable transport, has been going on for 11 years and has honoured 711 awardees while pointing out that that the award’s categories and criteria are always subject to updates, to keep pace with global developments in sustainable transportation.

He then noted that categories related to smart cities and innovation were added to the award and its criteria, including the "latest safety technologies," the "most successful initiatives for people of determination," "distinguished journalist" and "distinguished media group," along with the two new categories of "sustainability ambassador" and the "best academic authority supporting sustainability."

Between 2006 and 2018, the number of users of collective transportation in Dubai has doubled, Shehab said.

On the RTA’s successful initiatives supporting sustainable transportation, Abu Shehab said is Tram Dubai, one of the authority’s leading initiatives as it transported 20,879,567 users through 11 stations since its establishment in November 2014 until September 2018.