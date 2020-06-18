Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces resumption of new set of economic, cultural, recreational activities

By WAM

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the resumption of a new set of economic activities and services in the emirate effective Thursday 18 June, 2020.

The announcement is part of the gradual reopening of economic activities and return to normalcy in the emirate. Stringent precautionary measures will continue to be enforced in public areas and facilities across Dubai based on guidelines issued by local and federal authorities.

Activities permitted within sectors that resumed their operations in the last few weeks will continue observing specific precautionary measures aimed at safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the public. Services and activities that will be resumed include public libraries; private museums and art galleries; home services such as those providing healthcare services to elderly people and people of determination; home beauty services, and elective surgical procedures lasting more than two and a half hours.

Other activities and facilities that have been permitted to resume under the condition that strict precautionary measures will be followed include: outdoor tourism and fitness activities such as camping; swimming pools; fitness centres; water sports; water parks; interactive water activities, 3D and 4D cinema halls; and children’s sports and play areas at public parks and beaches.

People over the age of 60 and children under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit malls and other public places while strictly following precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks, maintaining a distance of two metres from others and avoiding crowded areas.

The Committee stressed the need for everyone to remain vigilant and observe preventive measures in order to ensure highest levels of safety in the community. The decision to resume the new set of economic activities is aimed at meeting the needs of the community and easing earlier restrictions enforced to combat COVID-19. All precautionary measures implemented in the emirate seek to ensure the safety and well-being of the community and reduce the spread of the virus, the Committee said.

The Committee further said the speed at which Dubai and the UAE tackled the crisis enabled it to avoid the worst scenario, especially with the large scale of COVID-19 testing that are conducted daily to minimize the rate of infections and isolating confirmed and suspected cases to limit the spread of the virus. The ability of the health sector to raise its capacity particularly in Dubai hospitals in close cooperation with the private sector boosts the emirate’s ability to effectively deal with all potential scenarios, the Committee added.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management said the shared responsibility of the community encapsulated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s words "We Are All Responsible" is a crucial element in overcoming the pandemic. The community’s commitment to precautionary measures outlined by health authorities remains vital to Dubai’s ability to fight the pandemic. Each member of the public is responsible for maintaining a minimum distance of two metres from others in outdoor and indoor public areas, wearing face masks, regularly washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and using hand sanitisers throughout the day, the Committee stressed.

Lack of compliance with precautionary measures will undermine the efforts of local and federal authorities, the Committee further said. Inspections will continue to be implemented across various facilities, offices, shopping malls and various outlets to ensure full adherence to precautionary measures. Those found violating these measures will be fined.

The Committee paid tribute to frontline workers and federal and local entities working relentlessly to combat the outbreak, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Ministry of Interior, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), the Dubai Health Authority, the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, Dubai Police, Dubai State Security and all departments and organisations that have contributed to countering the pandemic and mitigating its impact.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.