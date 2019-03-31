Dubai saves 267MW in electricity consumption during Earth Hour 2019

By WAM

Dubai achieved significant results in reducing electricity use during Earth Hour 2019. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, recorded savings of 267 megawatts, MW, in electricity consumption in the Emirate, equivalent to a reduction of 114 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

These results underline the importance of efforts by society, as well as the public and private sector organisations, to protect the environment and reducing the carbon footprint. People in Dubai joined millions of people around the world in expressing their solidarity with efforts to address the threats posed by global warming and climate change, by turning off unnecessary lights and electrical devices during Earth Hour, which the world observed from 8:30-9:30 pm yesterday, with the theme ‘Connect to Earth.’ Dubai's landmarks, tourist and government buildings also took part in the event by turning off their lights for an hour.

DEWA organised distinguished activities to celebrate Earth Hour under the umbrella of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; and in partnership with the Emirates Wildlife Society, EWS, in association with the World Wide Fund for Nature, WWF, and with the support of Dubai Holding.

The activities at Marasi Promenade Business Bay were organised from 4 to 10 pm. Fifteen government departments and 20 private companies took part in the activities. There were Emirati, Saudi and Chinese traditional bands; highlighting the cultural diversity of the UAE, especially in the Year of Tolerance, with its logo formed with candles at the event. Participants enjoyed various family and entertainment activities that aimed to raise environmental awareness. DEWA’s stand included a photography corner, an interactive games corner, and a corner for Noor and Hayat, the conservation mascots. Many government organisations had stands that displayed their key environmental initiatives.

For the 4th consecutive year, DEWA offset the carbon emissions resulting from Earth Hour 2019 activities, with Certified Emission Reductions, CERs, credits from its projects. This will be based on the Kyoto Protocol of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC.

The Earth Hour Walk, the most prominent activity in the event, started at 8:30 pm. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA; Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, Director-General of Dubai Community Development Authority; Khalifa Al Darrai, Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Director-General of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation; Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council; Saif Al Falasi, CEO of Emirates National Oil Company; Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Dubal Holding; Dr. Essa Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai; Habiba Al Marashi, Chairperson of the Emirates Environmental Group; Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director of Dubai Holding; and a large number of officials from the public and private sectors took part in the walk.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer thanked the officials who took part in the Earth Hour Walk along with thousands of people of all ages and nationalities who carried candles and eco-friendly lanterns to express their solidarity with global efforts to protect Planet Earth.