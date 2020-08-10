Dubai Summer Surprises: VAT FREE savings on big apparel brands all week!

By Staff

Shoppers can enjoy an entire week of VAT free shopping for big name brands this Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) with the great DSS 24/7 VAT Free Week with Club Apparel and 6thStreet.com. Residents and visitors can take advantage of the citywide mega deal, running 24 hours a day, from Friday 7 August until Thursday 13 August, with super savings available on a wide range of high-end fashion brands and family favourites at Club Apparel stores and online via 6thStreet.com.

Plus, as part of the DSS 24/7 VAT Free Week with Club Apparel and 6thStreet.com promotion, Club Apparel members can score thousands of Club Apparel points when they spend AED200 in participating stores. During the week-long offer a total of 24 lucky shoppers will win 1,250 Club Apparel points, with seven customers winning 10,000 Club Apparel points. Each Club Apparel point is worth AED1 to spend in any Club Apparel store in Dubai.

Participating brands include Dune London, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Rituals, LC Waikiki, ALDO & ALDO Accessories, Athlete’s Co., Skechers, Crocs, Inglot, Herschel, Birkenstock, Levi’s, Aeropostale, Naturalizer, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Nautica, The Children’s Place, Call It Spring, La Vie En Rose, Brand Bazaar, Hush Puppies, Garage, UGG, Ardene, Toms and Hema.

The 23rd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (9 July until 29 August 2020) is part of Dubai’s annual Retail Calendar that features major retail-based festivals, mega sales and exclusive retail experiences and attractions.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2020 is supported by key sponsor RAKBANK and MasterCard and strategic partners which include: Emaar (The Dubai Mall), Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Al Futtaim Group (Dubai Festival City Mall), Nakheel Malls (Ibn Battuta Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Dragon Mart 2), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), Meraas (City Walk, Boxpark, The Beach, The Outlet Village, Al Seef, La Mer), Emirates Airline, Dubai Duty Free, AW Rostamani Group, Enoc, National Food Products Company and Etisalat.

To see the full calendar of events, please visit www.dubaisummersurprises.com and on @DSSsocial.

