Dubai Taxi honours distinguished drivers through traffic safety awards

The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has honoured 53 excellent drivers, who experienced a minimal number of offences, through the Traffic Safety Awards.

The move reflects DTC’s keenness to reward the efforts of employees and raise their satisfaction; which in turn will encourage them to step up their professional performance.

Attendees of the awards ceremony included the CEO of Rail Agency cum Chairman of the DTC Supervisory Board Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation Dr Yousef Al Ali, and several directors and concerned staff.

Al Ali stressed DTC’s commitment to reward compliant drivers and encourage them to continue with their efficient professional practices. “The DTC always endeavours to introduce reward packages such as the Traffic Safety Award launched nine years ago. The award had reduced the traffic incidents and injuries rate in 2018 by 7% compared with 2017 judged by the assessment of 1.1 billion km done by taxis involving about 47.7 million journeys made by more than 5,000 vehicles driven by about 11,000 drivers,” he explained,” noted Al Ali.

“The Traffic Safety Awards have total prize-money of AED360,000 and comprise three categories. The Gold Category has a purse of AED5,000 along with a Certificate of Appreciation. The Silver and Bronze categories have purses of AED4,000 and AED3,000 respectively along with Certificates of Appreciation.

The DTC also rewards safe drivers every month, and honours drivers with excellent services. About two million dirhams are allocated each year as rewards to distinguished drivers. Excellent-performing drivers had been issued with free air-tickets for their wives on visit visas in a bid to enhance their psychological and family stability.

“New programmes are being developed to train drivers and offer them all-round training before deploying them to service as they act as DTC ambassadors. They are considered a key element of ensuring the traffic safety and protecting properties & lives; a strategic objective of the Dubai Government,” concluded Al Ali.