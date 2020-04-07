Dubai Taxi installs isolators to avoid risks of COVID-19 infection

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai Taxi Corporation, a subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has launched an initiative to install isolators in its fleet of taxis as part of further preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).



The installation of these isolators, which will ensure a full separation between taxi drivers and passengers, provides greater levels of protection during journeys. The isolators have already been deployed in many taxis and work is ongoing to install them in the rest of the Dubai Taxi fleet. The initiative is another step by RTA to safeguard the health and safety of the community.

Dubai Taxis vehicles undergo daily sanitisation and disinfection after each use and hand-sanitiser dispensers are always available on board. Taxi drivers strictly adhere to preventive practices including constantly wearing masks and gloves. They also follow strict guidelines in opening and closing taxi doors to minimise contact and infection in line with directives aimed at protecting the health and safety of the community.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.