Dubai Taxi starts remote training of taxi drivers

RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) embarked on remote training of taxi drivers using sophisticated technologies. The step ensures the continuity of training and the delivery of services par excellence, given the prevailing health conditions.

“DTC has enhanced the remote training system by introducing the Tamkeen (empowerment) system to deliver a variety of training programmes to drivers. Training materials provided include traffic safety guidelines, time and workload management, customer service and educating riders about key internal policies in place,” said Dr Yousef Al Ali, CEO of DTC.

“Qualified instructors are tasked to deliver training programmes at DTC’s training centre. Full remotely managed training workshops and discussion panels were held using online audio-visual telecommunication systems engaging more than 45 drivers per day. DTC has high operational readiness to cope with emergencies,” he added.

“Introducing an advanced training initiative, such as the remote training of drivers, is part of our efforts to support the nationwide call for taking preventive health and safety measures to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus pandemic. DTC will continue exerting endeavours to realise its strategic goals of excellent operation, people happiness and financial sustainability,” concluded Al Ali.

