Dubai to celebrate Saudi National Day with events across the city

By Dubai Media Office

Dubai is celebrating the Kingdom’s 89th National Day on 23 September with citywide schedule of events and activities.

Dubai will witness a series of citywide celebrations to mark the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) 89th National Day on 23 September. The city will host an exciting calendar of events, activities and retail promotions for both Saudi visitors and residents in the city.

As testament to the strong bilateral ties between the Kingdom and the Emirate, Dubai’s much loved attractions and theme parks are set to welcome Saudi Nationals to join the celebrations across the city on this joyous occasion, with exclusive deals and additional value on entry tickets, as well as special promotions across selected hotels. As a mark of unity, one of the city’s most iconic attractions, Burj Khalifa, will be illuminated with KSA’s national flag in a display of friendship between the two nations.

Two flagship concerts, featuring renowned Emirati female artist Shamma Hamdan, who will be performing live at La Mer Beach Pavilion on 20 September, and Balqees on 19 September at City Walk, will make this KSA National Day one to remember. The Dubai Mall will also be hosting ‘Saudi Celebrations’ with two unique concerts to showcase emerging KSA talent and traditional music in celebration of KSA National Day. With stages at both The Dubai Mall and Souq Al Bahar, visitors can enjoy an eclectic range of emerging Saudi musical talent on 21 September with artists including Ismail Mubarak and Ramy Abdallah from 7pm-10pm and Fouad Abdelwahad on the 22 September from 7pm-10pm.

Saudi visitors will be welcomed with an array of decorations, greeting messages, and national Saudi songs upon arrival at Dubai International Airport, with passengers to be offered Arabic coffee, chocolates, scarves and children’s badges to jump start the fun filled activities of the weekend ahead.

The line-up of events and promotions to celebrate the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dubai will include:

Burj Khalifa

On 23 September, visitors and residents will enjoy a spectacular LED light show at Burj Khalifa as it displays the Saudi flag with traditional music and the Saudi national anthem being played at the world famous Dubai Fountains. In addition, the Department is running a competition across At the Top Social Media platforms to offer participants tickets for the iconic experience as well as two Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo Dubai tickets, with one winner selected every week across three weeks starting from 2 September up until 16 September.

La Perle By Dragone

Families can witness one of Dubai’s most coveted shows with a limited Saudi National Day offer to benefit from a 70% discount on tickets to this world famous experience. Exclusive to Dubai Calendar, participants can use the promo code “GOVBW26” to get an additional AED 50 discount on tickets, valid for online bookings through the website or application until 28 September.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

Between the 19-28 September, Dubai’s first mega-themed entertainment destination will welcome Saudi families to enjoy a discount on the general admission ticket which will be priced at AED 299, inclusive of a food voucher worth AED 50 that can be redeemed across all restaurants inside the park.

Emaar Entertainment

- Downtown Dubai: MBR Boulevard, Souk Al Bahar, Dubai Opera and Emaar Entertainment will offer Saudi visitors the opportunity to enjoy the ultimate dining, entertainment, and retail experiences all in one destination. The promotion will offer guests a voucher booklet that can be redeemed at Emaar Entertainment and the Guest Service Desk in The Dubai Mall and Soul Al Bahar.

- The Dubai Mall: Families from the Kingdom can also enjoy a special 20% discount from 19-23 September at some of The Dubai Mall’s favourite attractions, including Kidzania, Ice Rink, VR Park, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo by presenting their Saudi National ID card when booking.

Dubai Festival City Mall

From 19-23 September, Dubai Festival City Mall will present shoppers with a one-of-a-kind festive experience with two-time Guinness World Record-breaking show, IMAGINE. Guests will be treated to a special KSA National Day themed light show each evening after sunset for five days, featuring traditional Saudi music. Shoppers will also benefit from attractive offers on favourite brands across the mall.

MERAAS Destinations

Starting from 19 and running until 23 September, MERAAS destinations will be jam-packed with celebratory activities to highlight its theme ‘Our Home Is Your Home’ for all its Saudi guests.

On 20 September, renowned Emirati female artist Shamma Hamdan will be performing live at La Mer beach pavilion with Balqees performing favourite songs at City Walk on the 19 September from 9pm. A traditional band will also be delighting visitors every half an hour from 4.30pm - 10pm on the 20 and 21 September.

Visitors can enjoy traditional activities such as henna, Kondura stilt walkers, art activations, folklore music and dancing across destinations including The Beach, Bluewaters, City Walk, La Mer, Al Seef, The Outlet Village, Boxpark and Last Exit Khawaneej. Incredible fireworks displays will light up the skies on the 23 September across MERAAS destinations The Beach, Bluewaters, and The Pointe.

At The Pointe, from the 20-23 September, visitors will find a variety of special promotions for Saudi Nationals, as well as benefitting from exclusive Careem promo code ‘The Pointe’ which will give a 20% discount on rides for visitors travelling to the destination.

Exclusive Hotel Offers for Saudi Nationals

Saudi tourists visiting the emirate to celebrate their National Day can benefit from exclusive hotel offerings across many of Dubai’s luxury hotel properties. Hotels include: Address Hotels & Resorts, Aloft City Centre Deira, Avani Deira Dubai Hotel, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, Crowne Plaza Dubai, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai - Al Barsha, Emirates Grand Hotel, Grand Excelsior Hotel, Habtoor Grand Resort, Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Barsha, Holiday-Inn Al Barsha Hotel, Intercontinental Hotel & Hotel Apartments Dubai Marina, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates Dubai, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Signature Hotels, Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, and Waldorf Astoria Spa, Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

Full details of this year’s jam-packed calendar of events over KSA National Day can be found at www.dubaicalendar.com or follow @Dubai_Calendar, and #KSANationalDay for the latest information.