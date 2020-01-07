By Dubai Media Office

Dubai to Host World Finals of GIRLGAMER Esports Festival in February 2020

World’s biggest all-women gaming fest to make Middle East debut in Dubai

Nine of world’s best teams to compete for prize pool of US$100,000 from 19 - 22 February 2020

Tickets now on sale on Ticketmaster and Platinumlist

Meydan One, the next-generation lifestyle and retail destination in Dubai, has announced that the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival World Finals will run from 19 - 22 February, 2020 at the Meydan Grandstand in Dubai.

Organised by Galaxy Racer Esports in partnership with Evoloop and presented by Grow uP eSports, the tournament is brought to the Middle East for the first time by Meydan One in association with the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO).

GDMO is supporting the event as part of its strategy to drive the development of the region’s esports industry and establish Dubai as a regional and global hub for competitive esports events under the umbrella of its Dubai 10X Media Project.

Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, Vice President of Meydan Malls said: “Hosting the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival, a tournament that captures the energy and creativity of the world’s youth, reflects Meydan One’s progressive ethos and our commitment to supporting Dubai’s future vision. Our involvement in this event is also part of our efforts to bring rich new technological and entertainment offerings to our diverse customer base. Holding the event at the Meydan Grandstand allows us to offer unique experiences to both contestants and audiences attending this exceptional event.”

Abdulla Mansouri, Team Leader at 10X Media, said: “Bringing major events like the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival World Finals to Dubai is a key focus of the 10X Media project, which aims to transform the emirate’s media industry with future-oriented projects. The creative and technological possibilities inherent in the esports sector make it a perfect fit for GDMO’s 10X media strategy. This event will further help position Dubai as a hub for the global eSports industry. Through this event, we seek to offer a platform for the youth of the region to contribute and enrich the development of this dynamic industry.”

Paul Roy, CEO of Galaxy Racer Esports said: “We are proud to join hands with GDMO and Meydan One to organise the world’s largest event dedicated to girl gamers. Galaxy Racer Esports is keen to contribute to the E-Sports revolution that is gathering momentum in Dubai and the broader region. Hosting this event will add new value to Dubai’s emergence as an innovation-driven city.”

Following the qualifying stages in Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Spain and Brazil, the competition at the Meydan Grandstand will bring together nine of the world’s best all-female gaming teams to compete for the prize pool of US$100,000.

Team Dignitas from the US, the undefeated back-to-back champions of the last two GIRLGAMER Esports Festival World Finals in CounterStrike Go, will enter the World Finals of GIRLGAMER Esports Festival as the North American representative. They will be joined by teams Carnage (Australia), Copenhagen Flames (Europe) and INTZ (Brazil) that will compete in Counterstrike Go, while Charon (South Korea), OOB (Europe), Besiktas, Innova (Brazil) and local representatives Galaxy Racer (UAE) will go head to head in League of Legends.

The award-winning GIRLGAMER Esports Festival celebrates women’s competitiveness in video games. Recognised as a platform to promote women’s empowerment, the event was named the ‘Best Esports Festival’ at the FestX Awards in 2018.

As part of the festival’s efforts to expand its global reach, the latest edition of the event has partnered with Critical Hit Entertainment in Australia, ROX Gaming in South Korea, BBL e-SPORTS in Brazil, and Movistar Riders in Spain. It is supported by Logitech G.

Tickets to the thrilling final stages are now on sale on Ticketmaster and Platinumlist.