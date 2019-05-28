Dubai to host World Tolerance Summit in November

By Wam

The second edition of the World Tolerance Summit will be held in Dubai from 14th to 16th November 2019 with the participation of distinguished speakers and specialists from across the world.

The event will coincide with the International Day of Tolerance, in recognition of the concept of tolerance as a language of understanding and dialogue.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the 2019 edition is themed, 'Tolerance in Multiculturalism: Achieving the Social, Economic and Humane Benefits of a Tolerant World'. The Summit is organised by the International Institute for Tolerance in Dubai, IIT, as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Top government officials, peace experts, academics, specialists, social workers, envoys from the international diplomatic community, international associations and organisations, and university students are expected to attend the three-day Summit.

It will highlight the efforts of the United Arab Emirates in promoting tolerance by spreading its principles, encouraging acceptance of others without discrimination, and by sending a message of love and peace to all parts of the world.

"The UAE government and people represent a civilised model of tolerance, which is one of the most important human values laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed," said Dr. Hamad Al Shaikh Ahmad Al Shaibani, Managing Director of the IIT and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Summit.

Al Shaibani said that the Summit is an important platform for meeting, discussing and coming up with unified ideas to enhance the protection of societies, especially young people, stressing that the family unit and educational institutions are one of the keys to peaceful coexistence and tolerance.

The summit will hold a number of activities, including the 'Governmental Tolerance Exhibition', where a number of government bodies will present their projects and initiatives related to tolerance, diversity and peaceful coexistence in the work environment.

It will also provide an ideal platform for universities, schools, institutions and educational centres to present their students' projects, highlight their efforts and perspectives on tolerance, and learn about the roles and initiatives of educational institutions in integrating tolerance with their programmes.

The first edition the summit in 2018 was attended by 1,866 participants from 105 countries across the world.