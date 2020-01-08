Dubai tops lists annually

By Staff

Dubai continues to wow the world with its fast growing pace on all levels. It has gained the love of athletes, actors, A-list stars worldwide, and they just can’t seem to get enough of it!

Some bought properties, others endorsed brands from the city, and many simply kept coming back for more. Even those who haven’t made it there yet can’t forget to pen down the city Dubai in their bucket list.

According to Mastercard’s Global Destination Cities Index (GDCI) which was released in September 2019, the emirate has retained its position as the fourth most visited city in the world for the fifth year in a row.

Not only that, but visitors of this fast growing city spent more during their trips than in any other city in the world, shelling out $553 (Dh2,031) on average a day, said Mastercard.

Latest data from Dubai International (DXB) also shows that it retained its position as the world’s busiest airport for several years in a row, and welcomes about 90 million passengers per annum. These impressive numbers are expected to exceed 118 million by 2023.

The emirate has also appeared on new rankings in the “Safe Cities Index 2019” report released by the Economist Intelligence Unit that ranks 60 cities on various security indicators for travelling.

The four key categories used for the ranking are digital, infrastructure, health and personal security.

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai were scored very high' with scores of 79.5 and 79.1 at positions 27 and 28. In 'personal security' Abu Dhabi and Dubai shine at positions 11 and 12 with scores 88.9 and 88.6. Dubai is a new addition to the index in 2019, along with Copenhagen, Baku and Lagos.

Dubai, most notably known as a visionary city, continues to carve history with remarkable milestones that preserve its stature as a favorite destination for many.