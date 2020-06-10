Dubai Tourism launches ‘Dubai Virtual Backgrounds’

By WAM

Users of video conferencing apps can download free images showcasing the beauty and diversity of Dubai’s destination and use them as their backdrop, announced the emirate's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism.

In a statement, the Department said, "With the world’s business ecosystem embracing a virtual environment due to the global pandemic and more people working from home, Dubai Tourism has stepped in to help make remote communication and collaboration a truly immersive and positive experience."

In its latest initiative, the Department is providing users of web and video conferencing apps the opportunity to download free images depicting the diversity of Dubai’s offerings to create a customised digital scenery as their backdrop.

Dubai Tourism encouraged users to take advantage of their system’s virtual background feature to enjoy a more creative experience. Users can download the 'Free Dubai Backgrounds For Video Calls' and use them as virtual settings while using video conferencing apps such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Webex, to speak to colleagues and business partners or chat with family and friends.

The Department has also created a fun digital activity for families that allows children and adults to download colouring sheets featuring popular Dubai attractions. Families and children can enjoy their time at home as they make use of their artistic skills to add their favourite colours to the beautiful designs depicting Dubai. The colouring sheets can be download from here.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DCTCM, said, "We’re committed to communicate and collaborate efficiently while inspiring the people we connect with. As the focus is also on personalising daily experiences during these challenging times, Dubai Tourism is supporting ongoing efforts at creating a cheerful ambience for all, as well as providing families, business and leisure travellers who plan to visit Dubai later the opportunity to stay connected with the city through innovative ways. With many individuals and families continuing to spend hours online, we hope these virtual effects will also serve to keep the city top-of-mind among travellers and encourage users to make Dubai their destination of choice."

The range of destination images that can be downloaded and used as virtual backgrounds highlights the attractions and experiences that await visitors to Dubai. They include stunning skylines, sunset scenes and sea views, as well as global landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab, and activities showcasing the city’s vibrant cultural life.

As the current situation has led to work-related meetings and happy hours with friends and loved ones in faraway places being conducted from the same room, the virtual background is the best feature to activate during online conversations. It allows users a creative way of ensuring privacy or hiding the clutter or a messy surrounding by replacing it with a beautiful scenery or landmark of Dubai.

