Dubai Tourism launches state-of-the-art airport installation to inspire DXB transit passengers to stopover in Dubai

Passengers travelling through Dubai International, DXB, can now virtually explore Dubai and experience the wide array of offerings available, thanks to a new, technologically-advanced digital installation set up in Terminal 3, Concourse A, that even creates and sends to passengers via email a tailor-made two-day Dubai itinerary based on the passengers’ interests and preferred experiences.

Launched by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), in collaboration with Dubai Airports and Emirates Airline, the activation, titled ‘MyDubai Experience’ in reference to the emirate’s hugely successful local advocacy movement, is designed to provide a futuristic and innovative way for travellers to discover and learn more about the city without setting foot outside the airport. The ultimate goal is to inspire the millions of transit passengers passing through DXB to revisit Dubai in the near future by showing them everything they can experience during a holiday in the city.

Located in one of the busiest parts of the terminal and measuring an impressive 6 metres in height and 4 metres in diameter, the new installation comprises state-of-the-art LED tiles positioned to create five 360-degree rings, each exhibiting a variety of photographic, video, social media and user-generated content that has been carefully curated to draw the attention of passers-by and optimally showcase the Dubai proposition. The rings can either work together to produce a single large visual, or operate independently to create a collage depicting a multitude of different Dubai experiences and offerings. Positioned below the five rings are an additional seven 55-inch curved OLED screens and seven 22-inch touchscreens. By interacting with the latter, users are able to affect the content displayed, allowing for a more immersive experience, enveloping users with stimulating, eye-catching content.

Available in eight languages, the touchscreens give travellers access to a vast array of Dubai-related information and visuals – attractions, landmarks, activities, experiences, itineraries, maps and much more – all filtered according to their personal preferences and interests. Users can receive further information via email by registering their details, which also automatically enters them into a monthly draw to win a free luxury holiday for two to Dubai, offering them the chance to experience first-hand some of the top attractions highlighted via the installation.

Commenting on the activation, Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said, "Dubai International is the world’s busiest airport for international passengers, and with millions of travellers transiting in Dubai every year, there is a huge market waiting to be tapped. Our aim is to encourage these passengers to enjoy an extended stopover in Dubai, to exit the airport and experience the city. We want them to view their transit in Dubai not as an unwanted delay in their travels from A to B, but as a fantastic opportunity to add value to their journey. The MyDubai Experience is the perfect way for them to get a glimpse of all that’s possible in this great city, no matter what their budget or interests, helping them to realise that a stay here – even if only for a day or two – truly is an opportunity they won’t want to miss."

On behalf of DXB, Eugene Barry, EVP Commercial, Dubai Airports commented: "Our mission is to provide unparalleled airport experiences to global travellers, and serve as a gateway to the Emirate and City of Dubai. We are delighted to partner with DTCM in creating this unique and interactive experience, to connect with travellers and inspire them to visit Dubai, and experience all it has to offer."

Adel Al Redha, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Emirates Airline, said, "Emirates is fortunate to have the vibrant city of Dubai as our home and hub, and our growth and success is inextricably linked together. We have worked closely with Dubai Tourism on the ‘MyDubai Experience’ airport installation to showcase Dubai to the thousands of passengers that connect on more than 500 daily Emirates flights. We are committed to working alongside our partners on strategies and innovative initiatives to drive further awareness of Dubai and the myriad of experiences it has to offer and to encourage our customers to break their journey and explore Dubai."

Moving forward, the MyDubai Experience will continue to be enhanced, evolving as new and more up-to-date content and capabilities are introduced. Upcoming plans include the launch of two ‘photo-booths’ that will allow users to take a photograph of themselves, overlaid with a choice of illustrated filters, similar to those found in popular mobile phone apps. The resulting email-friendly image will serve as an amusing memento of the user’s stop in Dubai, and can also be shared on social media channels.

The MyDubai Experience is now live in DXB International Airport’s Terminal 3, Concourse A.