Dubai Tourism partners with TikTok for #ThisisDubai campaign

By Staff

Dubai’s Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has concluded the regional #ThisisDubai social media campaign, hosted in collaboration with the world’s leading short-form mobile video application, TikTok.

As part of the partnership, TikTok, which is available across 150 markets, created bespoke AR stickers with exclusive Dubai themed music inviting participants to capture striking aspects of the city.

Calling on the platform’s expansive base of storytellers from across the GCC, the campaign received an overwhelming response of over 30 million video views on the campaign page and 9.8 thousand videos created, with posts showing users enjoying ‘only in Dubai’ experiences across the city, or destination videos with the campaign’s themed music, helping them to tell the story of Dubai.

With the competition wrapped up, the two winning entries will be awarded an exclusive holiday package, with first prize winning a two-night stay at Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, and both first and second prize winning shopping vouchers from Mall of the Emirates and tickets to experience the incredible La Perle by Dragone show.

The campaign had the support of the department’s network of industry partners, with stakeholders creating bespoke video content as well as hosting a variety of influencers which, in turn increased participation from audiences across the GCC.

Participating partners included Mall of the Emirates, Ski Dubai, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Palazzo Versace Dubai, La Perle, Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis, The Palm, Burj Khalifa, Platinum Heritage, Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, VR Park, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Rove and Vida Downtown Hotels, Skydive Dubai, Uber, Fairmont the Palm and JA Hotels & Resorts. Building on the success of the campaign, many stakeholders created their own TikTok account which will play host to additional engaging destination content, showcasing Dubai’s unique offering to target audiences in the future.