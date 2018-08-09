Dubai Tourism publishes manual to guide hotels

By Wam

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, has published the "12 Steps Towards Sustainability" manual to guide hotels.

This is the first interactive, web-based, manual under the Dubai Sustainable Tourism, DST, initiative to help hotels and hospitality establishments map out a sustainable journey and trigger a positive impact on the environmental performance of the tourism industry.

This has been designed in line with the department’s commitment to ensuring that the emirate takes the lead in promoting sustainable best practices and green initiatives, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a leading sustainable city globally.

By identifying the collective environmental impact in the tourism industry, the guidelines provide practical and cost-effective solutions around four key themes: energy conservation, water conservation, waste management, and sustainability engagement of staff and guests. These form the basis for key objectives that the manual sets out to achieve, including the promotion of energy and water conservation measures by benchmarking activities that help to identify and implement effective policies and incentives; the development of training programmes, communications campaigns and events to promote sustainability initiatives to all staff and guests; and the further development of Dubai as a "smart city" by extending the use of new technologies in daily operations, e.g. remote load control, Building Management Systems, BMS, and control sensors.

Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director, Tourism Development and Investments, Dubai Tourism said, "Reflecting outstanding work in the field of green tourism, this pioneering document published by Dubai Tourism under the DST initiative serves as a valuable guide to help create a sustainable future for our tourism industry. With more than 700 hotels operating in the first six months of 2018 alone, Dubai undoubtedly has the potential to strategically position itself as a landmark for sustainability by ensuring all hotel properties are engaging in responsible practices.

"We have, therefore, consulted with key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to identify priority areas that help ensure all Dubai hospitality professionals are well equipped with the know-how to achieve effective sustainability measures across their properties. As such, we hope that this comprehensive manual will inspire hotels and their staff to help make a difference to the sustainability landscape. We are certain that these best practices will play a pivotal role in achieving sustainable goals that support the continuous development and expansion of Dubai’s tourism sector, and we look forward to continuing to support hotels on their green journey," he added.

The manual has been developed in partnership with the Green Building Council. All the measures presented in this manual serve as precursors for the anticipated hospitality standards aimed to be launched in Q4 2018 in compliance with the regulations, codes and processes mandated by Dubai Municipality and Dubai Tourism.