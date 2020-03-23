Dubai World Cup 2020 postponed to next year

By Dubai Media Office

To safeguard the health of all participants, the higher organising committee of the Dubai World Cup has decided to postpone the 25th edition of the global event to the next year.

Further to the UAE Government’s precautionary measures against the virus, we believe it is our duty to help protect the well-being of residents and guests.

We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all the stakeholders of the Dubai World Cup, and we hope to welcome all participants and guests next year.

