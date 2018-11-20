Dubai World Trade Centre recognised for efforts to prevent food waste

By WAM

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has been honoured by Dubai Municipality for its continued support of the UAE Food Bank. The award demonstrates DWTC’s commitment to fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility in the UAE, as well as preserving the environment through waste management.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Food Bank is a non-profit charitable organisation committed to distributing food to those in need while eliminating food waste. The initiative aims to position Dubai as the first city in the region to achieve zero food waste and is supported by Dubai Municipality who is responsible for food collection, packaging, storage and distribution.

Mohammad Al Jumairi, Vice President - Venue Operations at DWTC and Board Member of the Food Bank said, "One of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals aims to halve per capita global food waste by 2030 and reduce food losses along production and supply chains. At Dubai World Trade Centre, we know that although we’re just one small part the link in the global food supply chain, it’s still our responsibility to do everything we can to ensure that the chain becomes more efficient.

"For more than a decade we have been actively involved with local charities to ensure that any food that is in a suitable condition for consumption goes to those who need it. And since its launch, we have been working closely with the UAE Food Bank to further optimise this process as we strive for greater responsibility and accountability towards critical social issues."

Working closely with Dubai Municipality, DWTC continues to find solutions to tackle this issue. In 2017, approximately 3 percent of its total production of food was donated – 27,000 meals out of a total of 893,000. Food is collected after events and then separated into categories which are preserved and delivered to those in need.