DXB gearing up to welcome Special Olympics World Games participants

By WAM

Dubai International, DXB, is gearing up to extend a special welcome to the thousands of athletes, family members and support staff who will be arriving into the city this week for the upcoming Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

"The Special Olympics is an extraordinary event that receives participation from some very exceptional individuals, and Dubai Airports is fortunate to have this opportunity to support it and contribute to its success. Thousands of athletes, their families, and dignitaries from around the world are expected to arrive into DXB starting this week, and we are preparing to welcome them in the best way possible," said Frank McCrorie, Senior Vice President of Operations at DXB.

Dubai Airports is working with its service partners such as airlines including home carriers Emirates airline and flydubai, dnata, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA, and the Roads and Transport Authority to ensure a seamless airport experience for the participants, right from the aircraft gate all the way to the kerbside and beyond.

"As part of the special welcome, each of the teams arriving at DXB will be received by dedicated customer service guides, who will escort them through all the necessary travel processes – from immigration where they will be fast-tracked through dedicated counters - to customs and porter assistance with baggage, all the way to meeting points at arrivals area reserved for the event," McCrorie explained.

He added that additional Dubai Airports service staff will be deployed across touchpoints at the three terminals from 5th to 21st March, to assist arriving and departing delegations. Dubai Airports is working very closely with Special Olympics World Games organisers and has formed cross functional teams in collaboration with its service partners at DXB to plan for smooth arrival and departure of each of the delegations for the event.

Hosted in the UAE from 14th to 21st March, this will be the first time that the event is being hosted in the Middle East and North Africa since the movement’s founding over 50 years ago.

The world’s largest humanitarian sporting event and a global movement, the Special Olympics focuses on the empowerment of people of determination with intellectual disabilities through the power of sport.

The event will witness 7,500 athletes competing in 24 Olympic-style sports taking place across nine venues in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Supported by 20,000 volunteers the event will be attended by 3,000 coaches, 4,000 family members and 3,000 honoured guests.