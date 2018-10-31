DXB welcomes 7.2m customers in September

By WAM

The Dubai International Airport, DXB, saw 7.2 million customers pass through its doors in September as traffic at the world’s busiest international hub rose to 67.5 million for the year.

Traffic was down slightly (-0.2 percent) in September versus last year due to the Eid Al Adha holidays, a period of high traffic.

It was the sixth time this year that DXB’s monthly traffic surpassed the seven million mark, helping finish off the third quarter with 23.8 million customers, up one percent.

The number of customers served were 7,197,866 in September (-0.2 percent) taking DXB’s year-to-date numbers to 67,521,436 (+1.4 percent).

Baggage volumes of 6 million (+1.12 percent passed through the airport’s sophisticated 175km-long baggage system during the month.

DXB leverages its geocentric location to the rest of the world and continues to welcome people from all over the globe.

India remained DXB’s top destination country by customer volume, with total traffic reaching 957,748 during the month.

The United Kingdom was the second with 538,199 customers, followed by Saudi Arabia with 454,929. Other markets of note include Australia (256,848), United States (252,264) and China (208,822).

The top three cities were London (329,778), Mumbai (199,829) and New Delhi (170,122).

The fastest growing regions were North America, up by 15.2 percent, Africa up 10.9 percent, and CIS growing to 6.8 percent.

Flight movements during the month increased to 33,610 (+1.4 percent).

The average number of customers per flight was 221, down marginally (-1.3 percent).

A total of 306,210 flights have taken-off or landed at DXB (-0.5 percent) so far this year, bringing the total number of flight movements at DXB per day to 1,125.

In September 221,213 tonnes of airfreight was handled at DXB (+1.9 percent) bringing total cargo tonnage for the year to 1,932,492 (-1.3 percent).