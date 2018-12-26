EAD bans barber fishing in Abu Dhabi

By Wam

The Abu Dhabi Environment Agency, EAD, has announced that it banned barber fishing of surface fish by nets in a barber manner in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from Sunday, 23rd December, and also prevents the carrying of the same nets on all marine means in the fishing waters of the Emirate.

The move follows Resolution No. 542 issued by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on the amendment of the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 598 of 2017 on regulating surface fishing by encircling nets in, as part of efforts to protect wildlife and marine life and to ensure the sustainability of the country's biodiversity.

The Authority explained the existence of alternatives to barber fishing, where fishermen can be owners of boats type cruiser, the continuation of fishing using string and cone, and in other ways (such as leprosy and al-Shabab others).

The decision aims to enhance efforts by other stakeholders to protect threatened marine species, such as dugongs and turtles, and to ensure that the decline in fish stocks in the country is halted. The world's second largest group of seabirds after Australia, must be preserved, especially as illegal fishing practices have killed more than 80 dugongs in Abu Dhabi in four years.

EAD stressed that fish stocks and various species, especially endangered species, such as dugongs and turtles, are an essential element of the country's ecosystem. Therefore, everyone must be involved in preserving and protecting them in an environmentally sustainable manner by improving the quality of marine waters and species. And legislation related to the organization of fishing and conservation of natural resources.