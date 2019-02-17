EDIC to showcase path-breaking developments at IDEX 2019

By WAM

Emirates Defense Industries Company (EDIC), along with its group companies, is participating in the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX 2019), which is being at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre between 17th and 21st February. EDIC, which is also the strategic partner of IDEX 2019, will be launching new products and announcing numerous global partnerships at the event.

Regarding product launches, EDIC is expected to unveil its latest military, industrial and intelligence solutions designed and created by its subsidiary companies specializing in capabilities spanning defense manufacturing, maintenance, repair, overhaul, logistics, geospatial services, communications, training and technology development in the military field and beyond.

EDIC Executive Director of Business Development, Fahad Al Mheiri, said, "EDIC’s continued collaboration with IDEX as a strategic partner is a reflection of the group’s advanced position as the region’s leading integrated defense manufacturing and services platform; a position that we have achieved only because of our deep commitment to providing innovative and effective solutions to meet the demands of the UAE Armed Forces. At this year’s event, we are launching five new products and signing key strategic partnerships with regional and international organizations. These partnerships will enable us to strengthen our capabilities further and enable us to offer more value to our clients, partners, stakeholders and the industry as a whole."

"The Middle East is facing a set of fundamental challenges that require constant action. For countries in the region, building a strong defense capability is imperative to ensuring security and stability in the region. In the UAE, it is our responsibility to create cutting-edge defense solutions through innovation and strategic partnerships to ensure the highest levels of readiness of our armed forces.", he added.

Emirates Defense Industries Company (EDIC) was established in 2014 to become the largest integrated platform for the military industry in the region. EDIC comprises of twelve companies, each specializing in a specific aspect of the defense sector. The companies work in coherence to create long- and short-term solutions within the military landscape and beyond. EDIC’s group companies include AMMROC, Barij Munitions, Barij Dynamics, EDIC Caracal, EDIC Bayanat, EDIC Horizon, EDIC MRO Land, EDIC Precision Industries, EDIC Technical Services, GAL, NIMR, Thales Advanced, and Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB).