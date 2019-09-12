Education, health, Emiratisation are key issues in FNC election candidates' programmes

By WAM

The issues of health, education and Emiratisation topped the list of most discussed topics in the programmes and campaigns of the candidates of the Federal National Council, FNC, Election 2019, which runs until 4th October.

The focus on these three issues reflects the keenness of candidates to cover the most important issues concerning the community and open them up for discussion if they win the election, which will be held on 5th October.

Many candidates consider all levels of education, whether primary secondary or higher, to be the key issue affecting the country, which requires creating minds and focussing on developing human capital.

They also stressed the need to consolidate the gains of the UAE’s education sector by monitoring related training and development plans, which aim to reduce the academic gap and meet the needs of the labour market for various scientific expertise.

Regarding the health sector, the campaigns of most candidates focus on monitoring and accountability, as well as the development of short and long-term plans for the health sector and health services, and encouraging investment in the sector.

They also support the concept of mandatory universal health insurance in all emirates, as well as promoting the country’s medical tourism sector, especially in light of the availability of advanced health facilities, the best medical staff and the latest equipment.

Emiratisation is a common theme among all the campaigns, which promise to keep pace with the vision of the UAE’s leadership in this area and realise it as soon as possible. If they win, the candidates pledged to adopt more legislations and decisions that will accelerate the Emiratisation of the UAE’s labour market, especially the private sector.

The National Elections Commission, NEC, advised all candidates to discuss social and national issues that are in line with the constitutional role of an FNC member while stressing that all campaigns on all forms of media are being monitored by the Emirates Committees and concerned municipal departments.